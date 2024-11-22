Mizoram Government Planning To Relocate All Refugees To One Place

NET Web Desk

Aizawl, Nov 22: The Mizoram government is planning to relocate all refugees currently residing in various parts of the state to a single designated location. The proposal was discussed in a meeting on Thursday, led by Lalmuanpuia Punte, political adviser to the chief minister, with officials from Lawngtlai district in southern Mizoram.

The meeting focused on the issue of over 2,000 Bangladeshi refugees sheltering in the district. Punte emphasized the importance of establishing clear guidelines to prevent the refugees from settling or moving to other areas without proper authorization.