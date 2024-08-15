Mizoram CM Reiterates ‘Mizoram First’ Policy, Prioritizing People’s Expectations

NET Web Desk

Aizawl, Aug 15: Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma today reaffirmed his government’s commitment to prioritizing the needs and aspirations of the people of Mizoram, reiterating the ‘Mizoram first’ policy on the occasion of the 78th Independence Day.

Addressing the gathering after hoisting the Tricolour at the Assam Rifles ground, CM Lalduhoma highlighted his administration’s focus on delivering inclusive governance, ensuring transparency and accountability, and providing people-centric services.

The Chief Minister announced the constitution of a ‘Mizo Diaspora Cell’ in his office to address the welfare of Mizo people living within and outside the country. He also informed that three Mizo girls working as housemaids in Dubai have been rescued and repatriated with the assistance of various agencies.

CM Lalduhoma praised the Mizoram Police for maintaining peace and order in the state, attributing the ‘Island of Peace’ label to their proactive efforts. He also highlighted initiatives in sports development, including the Mizoram Sports Conclave and the operationalization of Khelo India Centres.

The Chief Minister unveiled several key initiatives, including the Mizoram Sustainable Investment Policy, enhanced public services under the Mizoram Right to Public Services Act, and the upcoming Hand Holding Policy.