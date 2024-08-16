Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Former Meghalaya CM Salseng C Marak Passes Away At 82

Tura, August 16: Salseng C Marak, the former Chief Minister of Meghalaya and a prominent Congress leader, passed away on Friday at the age of 82.

Marak died at Tura Civil Hospital, where he was receiving treatment since August 12. He had initially been admitted to Holy Cross Hospital on August 8.

Marak served as Meghalaya’s Chief Minister from 1993 to 1998 and represented the Resubelpara constituency in the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly. He was known for his integrity and leadership, earning the reputation of being the ‘Mr. Clean’ of Meghalaya politics.

Marak was a strong opponent of the collaboration between militants and politicians. He also served as the president of the Meghalaya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) in 2003.

Marak’s second term as Chief Minister was brief, lasting only 12 days in 1998.

Born in 1941 and an alumnus of Kolkata’s Scottish Church College, Marak’s death marks the end of an era in Meghalaya’s political landscape. He will be remembered for his contributions to the state’s politics and his commitment to integrity and leadership.

