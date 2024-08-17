Palm Oil Cultivation Can Yield 20 Times More Profit Than Rubber, Says Tripura Forest Minister Animesh Debbarma

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, August 17, 2024: Forest Minister Animesh Debbarma on Saturday inaugurated a palm oil plantation program at Tripura’s East Tak Saiya ADC Village under Tulasikhar Block in Khowai district. The event held on Saturday at 4 PM, was a joint initiative by the Khowai Tulashikhar Agriculture Department and Patanjali Association Food Limited covering 40 hectares of land.

The ceremony saw the presence of several dignitaries, including Chairman of TTAADC of Khowai Zone Bishu Debbarma, Director of Horticulture Dr. Phani Bhushan Jamatia, Director of Horticulture Sabendra Debbarma, Deputy Director of Agriculture Department Prashanta Debbarma, and Director of Patanjali Food Limited Ayan Sarkar.

Addressing the ceremony, Minister Animesh Debbarma highlighted the potential benefits of palm oil cultivation. “A few months back, Deputy Director of Agriculture Department Prashanta Debbarma proposed the idea of palm oil cultivation. I immediately approved it because palm oil cultivation is more profitable than rubber cultivation,” said Minister Debbarma. He emphasized that while rubber is a cash crop that has made villagers self-reliant, palm oil can yield up to 20 times more profit.

“Palm oil cultivation is straightforward. It can be planted on flat, fallow, or hilly land. With proper care for four to eight years, farmers can earn over three lakh rupees annually,” he added. Minister Debbarma also noted that countries like Indonesia and Malaysia have seen significant profits from palm oil cultivation.

He further explained the diverse uses of palm oil, stating, “Palm oil is not only used in food but also in products like soap. The oiliness from palm oil in soap is beneficial for skin health.”

The first phase of the plantation covers 40 hectares, with 32 hectares already planted. The remaining land will be planted by September. Despite natural calamities, the ceremony concluded successfully with Minister Debbarma and the villagers participating enthusiastically.

The success of this initiative will be closely monitored in the coming days to assess its impact on the local economy and agriculture.