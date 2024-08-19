Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Sikkim CM Celebrates Raksha Bandhan With Brahma Kumaris, Stresses Importance Of Peace And Unity

NET Web Desk

Gangtok, August 19: Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang-Golay attended a special Raksha Bandhan program organized by Brahma Kumaris at Shakti Kund, emphasizing the significance of peace and unity.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister highlighted the importance of achieving peace of mind in today’s world, urging everyone to champion peace, serve humanity, and work together towards common goals.

The program featured a beautiful Rakhi-tying ceremony, where Brahmakumari sisters tied Rakhis to the Chief Minister, dignitaries, and guests, symbolizing the bond of protection and love.

The Chief Minister also launched the national-level Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan, urging everyone to spread awareness and practice commitment to a drug-free India.

The program was attended by Ministers, MLAs, HoDs, members of Brahmakumaris, and other dignitaries, who emphasized the importance of peace, unity, and a drug-free society.

