N.F. Railway Introduces QR Code Machines for Cashless Ticketing at Booking Counters

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripur

Agartala, August 20, 2024: In order to promote the vision of ‘Digital India’ and facilitate cashless transactions at booking counters across the railway stations over Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), a total of 191 QR code machines have been provided at 422 locations over five divisions i.e. Katihar, Rangiya, Alipurduar, Lumding & Tinsukia.

A total of 587 counters at these locations have been covered till date. Further, 189 additional QR code machines are in advance stage of procurement, and will soon be installed at certain selected stations. Some of the major stations provided with QR code machines includes Guwahati, Kamakhya, New Jalpaiguri, Rangiya,New Tinsukia, Katihar, New Bongaigaon, Goalpara Town, Darjeeling, Kishanganj, New Coochbehar, Ghum etc.

The QR Code-based ticketing system will allow passengers to book their tickets through various digital platforms and scan the QR code at the station to obtain their tickets without the need for physical interaction. This move is expected to reduce queues at ticket counters, minimize the use of cash, and ensure a faster and more secure ticketing process.

The introduction of QR Code machines for cashless ticketing is another milestone achieved by NFR towards its efforts to modernize the services and enhance passenger convenience. Adopting innovative technologies in ticketing systems will further make travelling easier and safer for the train passengers.

Earlier, implementation of mobile app-based ticketing systems through the Unreserved Ticketing System (UTS) app has already been adopted by NFR. This app allows passengers to book unreserved tickets from the comfort of their homes using their smart phones for their planned journeys.

The ‘Digital India’ initiative aims to promote three C’s i.e. Contact less ticketing, Cashless transaction & Customer convenience & experience, thus NFR urges all rail users to avail cashless ticketing facilities at booking counters and be an active part of this digital initiative of the Indian Railways.