Sikkim: Urban Development Minister Leads Joint Inspection And Chairs Meeting To Boost Namchi Development

Gangtok, Aug 21: Minister for Urban Development and Food and Civil Supplies Departments, Bhoj Raj Rai, chaired a coordination meeting with district heads of offices at the District Administrative Centre (DAC) in Namchi today.

The meeting aimed to discuss key aspects of the minister’s recent inspection, including the expansion of Namchi town through infrastructural development, proper management of drainage and water pipeline systems, and improved sanitation facilities.

Rai instructed relevant departments to oversee these projects and proposed relocating the organic vegetable market to Kishan Market. He also suggested selecting one Self-Help Group (SHG) to undertake town cleaning, with an annual grant of one lakh rupees.

The minister emphasized the need for effective collaboration among departments to implement projects and policies, envisioning a vibrant and sustainable Namchi town.

Earlier, Rai conducted a joint inspection of Namchi Bazaar, assessing projects and addressing local concerns. He interacted with vendors and stakeholders, accompanied by local officials and representatives from Smart City Limited.