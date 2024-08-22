7th Death Anniversary Of Former CM Rishang Keishing Observed At Congress Bhavan, Imphal

NET Web Desk

The 7th death anniversary of former Chief Minister and Member of Parliament Rishang Keishing was observed today at Congress Bhavan, BT Road, Imphal. The event was organized by the Manipur State Congress Committee (MPCC) and witnessed the participation of several prominent leaders and members of the Congress party.

The ceremony was attended by former Chief Minister and CLP leader Okram Ibobi, MPCC President Keisham Meghachandra, Congress Working Committee (CWC) member Gaikhangam, and other key members of the party.

During the event, CLP leader Okram Ibobi paid tribute to Rishang Keishing, emphasizing the late leader’s commitment to safeguarding and protecting the territorial integrity of Manipur. Ibobi urged that Keishing’s principles and ideology be remembered and followed by future generations, as they remain vital to the state’s unity and identity.

The event concluded with the party members recalling Keishing’s invaluable contributions to the state and his enduring legacy in Manipur’s political landscape.