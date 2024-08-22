Tripura Faces Unprecedented Floods: Over 70k People in 450 Relief Camps; More Than 17 Lakh Residents Affected

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, August 22, 2024: Tripura is grappling with a severe flood crisis as relentless rainfall since August 19 has led to dangerously swollen rivers across the state. Over the past 24 hours, the state has experienced one of its highest recorded rainfalls, particularly in South Tripura District (Bogafa: 493.6 mm), Sepahijala District (Sonamura: 293.4 mm), West Tripura District (Agartala: 233 mm), and Gomati District (Udaipur: 155 mm). The deluge has plunged the state into chaos, with Gomati, South Tripura, Unakoti, and West Tripura districts being the hardest hit.

“This is an unprecedented situation that we are monitoring at the highest level,” said the Chief Minister of Tripura during a briefing after reviewing the ongoing relief and response measures. The meeting, which took place this afternoon, was attended by key officials, including the Chief Secretary and the Secretary of Disaster Management. “We are working tirelessly in close coordination with various state departments and central agencies to mitigate the impact of this disaster,” he added.

Brijesh Pandey, Secretary of the Revenue Department, provided an update during a press conference in Agartala, highlighting the extensive support from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), the Indian Air Force, and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF). “The water levels in rivers at six locations across the state—Dhalai, Khowai, South Tripura, West Tripura, North Tripura, and Unakoti—have surged above the danger mark,” Pandey noted.

In response to the escalating crisis, the District Administration has opened 450 relief camps, offering shelter to over 70,000 people. The flood has affected more than 17 lakh residents across Tripura. Emergency relief, including food, drinking water, and medical assistance, is being provided in the camps. “Officers from various departments, including Rural Development, Water Resources, Power, and the Police, are working around the clock to support relief and rescue operations,” Pandey emphasized.

Tragically, the floods have claimed 12 lives, with two more individuals reported missing. Preliminary assessments indicate significant damage to infrastructure, agriculture, and livestock, with extensive damage to houses and roads. “The true extent of the damage will only be known once field assessments are complete,” Pandey said.

Infrastructure has been severely impacted, with 844 electric poles broken, 151 transformers damaged, and landslides reported in 2,032 locations, of which 1,789 have been cleared. Restoration efforts are ongoing, but the continuous heavy rains are causing disruptions. Bus and rail services have been suspended, and schools across the state have been closed indefinitely.

Agriculture has been hit hard, with extensive damage to both early and late Kharif crops. Preliminary estimates suggest around 5,000 hectares of vegetables and 120,000 hectares of paddy fields remain submerged.

Telecommunication services have also been severely disrupted, particularly in Gomati and South Tripura. In response, the Department of Telecommunications has activated Intra Circle Roaming (ICR) to ensure connectivity.

Rescue efforts are in full swing, with 26 teams from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and four teams from the NDRF already deployed. An additional 120 NDRF personnel have been airlifted from Arunachal Pradesh to assist in the worst-affected areas. Over 2,000 volunteers from Civil Defense and Aapda Mitra are also engaged in the operations.

The Indian government has provided two helicopters for the evacuation of stranded residents in Gomati and South Tripura. These helicopters are also being used for aerial reconnaissance and the delivery of essential supplies.

In an effort to bolster local administration, the State Government has appointed Raval Hamendra Kumar, Special Secretary of the Education Department, as Special District Magistrate and Collector for Gomati. Additional officers have been assigned to ensure the efficient distribution of relief materials.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Tripura, predicting continued heavy rainfall today and tomorrow. “We urge the public to remain calm and cooperate with the authorities. Evacuate to safe locations as advised,” said the Chief Minister, assuring that the government is committed to saving lives and protecting citizens during this crisis.