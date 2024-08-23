Tripura CM Appeals For Cooperation In Flood Relief Efforts

NET Web Desk

Agartala, August 23: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha urged citizens to cooperate with the government and NDRF personnel in ongoing relief and rescue operations amid the flood situation in several parts of the state.

CM Saha inspected the BR Ambedkar School in Battala, where a relief camp has been set up for flood victims, and stated that the situation is still concerning.

The Chief Minister mentioned that the central government has sent all necessary aid and that Home Minister Amit Shah has assured all support.

CM Saha announced plans to conduct an aerial survey of the affected areas, weather permitting, and stated that food distribution is ongoing in critical areas like Amarpur.

The Chief Minister commended the District Magistrates and Disaster Management teams for their tireless efforts in tackling the flood situation.

CM Saha emphasized the need for cooperation and support from citizens, stating that the safety of people is the top priority.