Sikkim: Period-Friendly Toilet Inaugurated At Pakyong School

NET Web Desk

Gangtok, Oct 22: In a significant step towards promoting menstrual hygiene, Sulabh Sanitation Club, with financial assistance from SFA Group in France, inaugurated a period-friendly toilet at Dalapchand Government Secondary School.

This specially designed toilet features sanitary napkin dispensers, private changing areas, and prioritizes privacy, cleanliness, and accessibility. The facility aims to reduce stigma, promote open discussions, and empower students to manage their menstrual health confidently.

Attendees included district education officials, school management committee members, students, and teachers. A video message from SFA Group’s CSR Head, Ms. Christina, highlighted global support for such initiatives.

This collaboration between Sulabh Sanitation Club and SFA France enhances the school’s infrastructure, promotes menstrual hygiene awareness, and fosters a supportive environment.