Massive Landslide Blocks NEC Road Between Jotsoma And Khonoma

A massive landslide has brought traffic to a standstill on the NEC road between Jotsoma and Khonoma, near the Dzüna bridge, after it occurred early Friday morning.

The road, a vital link between the two villages, has been completely blocked by debris, with the Sub-Divisional Officer confirming the obstruction.

An alternative route through Mezoma village is currently in use, but it’s also being utilized to connect to Dimapur, exacerbating traffic congestion. Restoration efforts have commenced, but local resident Kuolachalie Seyie cautions that the process may take up to three days due to ongoing soil movement.

The closure of the NEC road, funded by the North Eastern Council, is expected to significantly disrupt local transport and connectivity, particularly affecting access to Benreu in Peren district.

