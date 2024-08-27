Manipur: State Government Deploys Security Forces At Petrol Pumps

NET Web Desk

In response to reports of miscreants exploiting the current law and order situation in Manipur, the State Government has deployed security forces at petrol pumps starting today. This move aims to address the issue of individuals forcefully taking petrol and other petroleum, oil, and lubricant (POL) items from dealers without payment.

During a press conference held on Monday in Imphal, L. Sushindro, the State Consumers Affairs, Food, and Public Distribution Minister, stated that these incidents came to light after several dealers lodged complaints with the government. “To prevent such unlawful activities, the Government has decided to deploy security forces at petrol pumps from Tuesday,” Minister Sushindro announced.

The Minister assured the public that there is a sufficient stock of POL available in the state. He added that from tomorrow, the allocation of POL to each dealer would be communicated to the public to ensure transparency. Minister Sushindro emphasized that all dealers must make POL items available to the public, warning that legal action would be taken against any petrol pumps that remain closed despite having adequate stock. “There should be no excuse for not providing POL to the public,” he stressed.

This measure is intended to ensure the uninterrupted supply of POL items and to maintain order at petrol stations throughout the state.