Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio Launches Raising And Accelerating MSME Performance

NET Web Desk

Kohima, Aug 27: Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio launched the Raising and Accelerating MSME Performance (RAMP) scheme, a World Bank-supported central sector scheme, aimed at boosting the state’s economic growth and job creation.

Rio emphasized the need to shift focus from government jobs to nurturing businesses, saying, “We must prioritize support for entrepreneurs to reduce our reliance on government jobs and tackle unemployment among educated youths.”

He welcomed the shift from trade and retail to manufacturing and industrialization but stressed the need to formalize unorganized sector businesses, enabling them to access benefits and schemes.

The RAMP scheme aims to accelerate MSME growth, increase competitiveness, and promote job creation in Nagaland.