Assam: Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council And WWF India Join Hands To Deepen Conservation Efforts

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, Aug 28: In a significant move, the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) and WWF-India signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) today, aiming to protect and conserve the environment of Karbi Anglong through sustainable and equitable development initiatives.

The partnership seeks to address environmental concerns and promote eco-friendly practices, ensuring the preservation of the region’s natural resources.

According to officials, the MoU marks a crucial step towards a greener and more sustainable future for Karbi Anglong.