Tripura Legislative Assembly Announces Monsoon Session from September 04 to 06; Three Bills to be Introduced

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, August 28, 2024: The Tripura Legislative Assembly is set to convene its monsoon session from September 4 to September 6, 2024. The decision was reached unanimously during the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting held at the State Assembly premises in Agartala on Wednesday.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ratan Lal Nath confirmed the session dates, emphasizing the importance of addressing critical issues facing the state. “Today, the business advisory committee meeting was held in the assembly to discuss the upcoming rainy season session,” stated Minister Nath. The meeting was attended by Deputy Speaker Ramprasad Pal, Minister Sushanta Chowdhury, Chief Whip Kalyani Roy, MLA Rampada Jamatia, Minister Animesh Debbarma, Leader of Opposition Jitendra Chaudhury, and Speaker Biswa Bandhu Sen.

Minister Nath also acknowledged the devastating impact of recent floods in Tripura. “Our state has suffered immense damage due to the floods,” he said. “In light of this, we have unanimously decided to hold a three-day session to address urgent matters.” During the session, the Tripura government will introduce three bills aimed at addressing key challenges faced by the state.

The upcoming monsoon session provides an opportunity for legislators to deliberate on critical issues, including flood relief efforts, educational support for affected students, and other pressing concerns. As the assembly gathers, all eyes are on the proposed legislative measures that will shape Tripura’s future.