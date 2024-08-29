Meghalaya Principal Everlasting Pyngrope To Be Honoured With National Teachers’ Award 2024

NET Web Desk

Shillong, Aug 29: Everlasting Pyngrope, Principal of Mynken Christian Higher Secondary School in Bhoirymbong, Meghalaya, has been selected for the National Teachers’ Award 2024. Announced by the Meghalaya Education Department, Pyngrope’s recognition celebrates his dedication to innovative teaching and educational excellence.

The award ceremony will take place on Teachers’ Day, September 5, at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi. The award includes a certificate of merit, a cash prize of Rs 50,000, and a silver medal, highlighting the significance of his contributions to education.