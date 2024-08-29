Mukul Sangma Set To Become New Leader Of Opposition In Meghalaya Assembly

NET Web Desk

Shillong, August 29: In a significant development, former Chief Minister Mukul Sangma is poised to take over as the new Leader of the Opposition in the Meghalaya legislative assembly.

The move comes after Ronnie V Lyngdoh resigned as Leader of the Opposition following a drastic reduction in Congress’s representation in the House.

With the support of five Trinamool Congress MLAs and Lyngdoh, Sangma’s claim to the post has been bolstered. Speaker Thomas Sangma has acknowledged their numerical superiority, paving the way for Sangma’s official appointment, expected within a day or two.

Lyngdoh has expressed his support for Sangma, citing the need for an opposition leader to engage with various state bodies, such as the State Security Commission. This will mark Sangma’s second stint as Leader of the Opposition, having previously held the position from November 2021 to 2023.