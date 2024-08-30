Assam Chief Minister Unveils Comprehensive Plan To Protect Indigenous Communities

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, Aug 30: In a significant move, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced a comprehensive plan to protect the state’s indigenous communities, going beyond the provisions of Clause 6 of the Assam Accord. The new initiative aims to establish and safeguard Tribal Belt & Block, Micro Tribal Belt & Block, and Heritage Belt & Block across the state.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Sarma reiterated the government’s commitment to securing the rights and lands of Adivasis and Dalits. “We are dedicated to not only implementing but expanding the provisions of Clause 6 to ensure the security and preservation of our indigenous people,” he stated.

The government plans to introduce new legislation to further secure land rights for Adivasis and Dalits, addressing long-standing issues and enhancing socio-economic stability.