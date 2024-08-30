Manipur BJP Spokesperson Michael Lamjathang Haokip Files FIR After attack On Home, Inciting His Muder On WhatsApp Group

NET Web Desk

Imphal, Aug 30: BJP spokesperson and Thadou community leader Michael Lamjathang Haokip has filed an FIR against 15 individuals following an attack on his home in Peniel village, Churachandpur district and inciting his murder through a WhatsApp group. The incident occurred after Haokip participated in a panel discussion titled “Kuki Supremacy and Its Agenda” on a local TV channel.

In his FIR, Haokip also accused two individuals of inciting his murder through a WhatsApp group. One of the suspects allegedly offered “village land” as a reward for killing Haokip. Printouts of the WhatsApp conversations were included in the FIR, with one message stating, “SA (separate administration) will not be acceptable without killing LJT (Lamjathang) first, even if the central government is willing to grant us.” Another message read, “I promise to give my village land if anyone kills Lamjathang.”

On Tuesday, a video surfaced on social media showing unidentified armed individuals issuing threats against Haokip, intensifying concerns for his safety. The attack on Haokip’s residence involved the assailants reportedly firing around ten rounds of bullets, endangering his family members.

These developments have heightened tensions in the area, with authorities investigating the threats and the attack on Haokip’s home.