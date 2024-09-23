Mizoram: Supply Of Oil And Essential Commodities Resumes

NET Web Desk

Aizawl, Sept 23: Fuel and essential commodities are flowing into Mizoram again after a brief disruption due to the poor condition of National Highways 6 and 306, which connect the state to Assam.

State Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister B Lalchhanzova announced that oil tankers and trucks resumed operations on Friday evening, and the situation is slowly returning to normal.

The Mizoram Oil Tanker Drivers’ Association and the Petroleum Entrepreneurs’ and Transporters’ Union of Mizoram had suspended operations from September 17 to 19 due to the dilapidated roads caused by heavy monsoon rains.

The associations called off the strike after inspecting the ongoing repair work on NH-6, particularly the Kawnpui-Khamprang stretch in Kolasib district.

Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Vanlalhlana said the repair work is in progress and will be regularly monitored.

The state government has terminated the contract of the private firm responsible for maintaining the Kawnpui-Khamprang sector and forfeited their security deposit of Rs 35.37 lakh due to their failure to repair the road.

The National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) will take over the sector once the defect liability period ends.

The recent monsoon rains have caused extensive damage to highways and infrastructure across Mizoram, with over 573 places affected by landslides.