No Influx Of Illegal Bangladeshi Immigrants In Nagaland, Says Deputy CM

NET Web Desk

Kohima, Aug 30: Nagaland Deputy Chief Minister Y Patton on Thursday assured the state assembly that there have been no reports of illegal Bangladeshi immigrants entering the state, following the political crisis in Bangladesh.

Patton’s statement came in response to concerns raised by NPF MLA Achumbemo Kikon, who highlighted the vulnerability of the northeast region due to its shared international border with Bangladesh. Kikon expressed fear of illegal immigrants entering Nagaland through other states and sought measures from the state government to curb the influx.