PM Modi Unveils India’s First Integrated Aqua Park In Arunachal Pradesh

NET Web Desk

Itanagar, Aug 30: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today virtually launched India’s first Integrated Aqua Park (IAP) at Tarin, Ziro in Lower Subansiri district, Arunachal Pradesh. This pioneering project aims to boost tourism and fisheries production in the region.

The IAP, developed from the existing Tarin Fish Farm, features an array of facilities, including an ornamental fish aquarium, fisheries training centre, fish ponds, fish feeding products, fish hatcheries, and a brood bank.

The project, executed by the Department of Fisheries in collaboration with the Department of Hydropower and National Fisheries Development Board, Hyderabad, under the Ministry of Fisheries, Government of India, is expected to generate revenue and enhance the local economy.

Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister, stating that the ₹43.59 crore Aqua Park will revolutionize the state’s fisheries landscape, driving sustainable growth and prosperity.

This Centrally Sponsored Scheme is poised to put Ziro, a key tourist destination in Arunachal Pradesh, on the national map, attracting visitors and promoting sustainable fisheries practices.