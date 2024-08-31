Assam Government Orders Probe Into Financial Anomalies In 15th Finance Commission Schemes

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, Aug 31: The Assam government has directed all district commissioners to inspect and verify schemes under the 15th Finance Commission, following allegations of financial anomalies in Morigaon district.

The order, issued by Dr. JB Ekka, Principal Secretary of the Panchayat and Rural Development Department, aims to ensure the correct implementation of schemes as per approved plans and estimates. The directive was mandated by Minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass.

District commissioners will inspect and verify schemes from 2021-22 to 2023-24 and submit detailed reports to the Principal Secretary. This move comes after Congress MLA Asif Mohammad Nazar raised concerns about financial anomalies in Morigaon district during the Assam assembly session.