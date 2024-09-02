CAG Report Highlights Plight Of Assam Tea Garden Workers

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, Sept 2: A recent audit report by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) has exposed the dire conditions of tea garden workers in Assam, revealing meager wages and inadequate implementation of labor laws.

The performance audit found that the state government’s intervention under the Minimum Wage Act was insufficient, failing to bring about substantial improvements in the lives of the workers. The report highlighted significant issues, including low income, lack of education, and wage disparities among workers in different regions.

These challenges have collectively hindered the overall development of tea garden workers, who continue to struggle with poverty and exploitation. The CAG report has brought attention to the need for urgent action to address these issues and ensure fair labor practices in Assam’s tea gardens.