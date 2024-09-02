Sikkim: Dr. L.P. Sharma To Receive Prestigious “Hamro Gaurav Award”

NET Web Desk

Gangtok, September 2: Dr. L.P. Sharma, State Informatics Officer of NIC Sikkim, will be conferred with the esteemed “Hamro Gaurav Award” by Hamro Swabhiman Trust, a branch of Patanjali Yog Peeth, during the annual Teez Festival on September 6, 2024, at Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, New Delhi.

Dr. Sharma, a renowned technology scientist from Sikkim, has made significant contributions to geospatial technology research, landslide prediction models, and international presentations and publications. As State Informatics Officer, he leads a team providing various services to state and central government offices in Sikkim.

The award recognizes Dr. Sharma’s exceptional work, including publishing research papers in high-impact factor journals, presenting at prestigious conferences, and promoting Sikkim’s tourism and culture globally. He has received numerous awards and appreciations for his contributions.

Dr. Sharma will be sharing the honor with Senior Literary Mr. Chunilal Ghimire, Film Director, and Dramatist, who will also receive the Hamro Gaurav Award, 2024.