Arunachal Startup Gona Niji Set To Shine At Turkiye Festival

NET Web Desk

Itanagar, September 3: Gona Niji, a startup incubated at the Arunachal Pradesh Innovation & Investment Park (APIIP) from Kamle district, is all set to represent the state at the 19th Edition of the Celebrating Northeast India Festival in Istanbul, Turkiye.

The festival, scheduled for September 8, 2024, will feature Gona Niji’s innovative theme ‘Local Nowhere’, showcasing the rich loom and handicraft heritage of Arunachal Pradesh.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu extended his best wishes to the startup, saying, “Best Wishes to Gona Niji for her efforts in preserving our traditions and supporting skilled artisans. Compliments to the team APIIP for nurturing such remarkable talent!”

Gona Niji’s participation in the festival is expected to promote the state’s vibrant culture and handicrafts on the global stage.