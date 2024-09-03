Manipur DGP Set Up High-Level Committee To Probe Use Of Weaponised Drones In Koutruk Attack

NET Web Desk

The Director General of Police (DGP) of Manipur has established a high-level committee to critically examine and study the use of weaponised drones allegedly deployed by “Kuki militants” to drop bombs in Koutruk, Imphal West. This decision comes after renewed violence erupted in the area on Sunday.

The committee will assess the available evidence, scrutinise the specifications of the drones, and explore strategies to “effectively counter them,” according to a confidential order issued on Monday. The committee is led by Additional Director General of Manipur Police (ADGP) Ashutosh Kumar Sinha, with other senior security officials as members. The group has been instructed to submit its findings by 13 September.

The order from the Manipur Police stated that rocket-propelled grenades (RPGs), deployed using high-tech drones, were responsible for the death of one civilian and injuries to others. In a similar attack on Monday, three more civilians were injured when drones were used in Senjam Chirang Maning Leikai, Imphal West District, as reported by the police.