Tripura’s Two Cyclists Embark on Epic Journey for a Clean, Green, and Healthy India

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, September 04, 2024: In a remarkable feat of endurance and environmental advocacy, a team of dedicated cyclists has set out on an extraordinary journey through the Himalayas, championing the cause of a cleaner, greener, and healthier India. The expedition, titled “Pedal for Clean, Green, and Healthy India,” is led by Gopesh Debnath, the Bicycle Mayor of Agartala, and the indomitable Chandan Bhowmik, a 65-year-old cycling enthusiast. The initiative has received significant backing from Tripura Tourism.

Emphasizing their commitment to environmental sustainability, the team adorned their cycling jerseys and shorts with impactful slogans such as “Spread Smiles, Not Plastic” and “Bring Back Your Own Trash.” A specially designed flag featuring the Tripura Tourism logo accompanied them on this arduous journey, symbolizing their dedication to promoting environmental responsibility.

The expedition kicked off in Kullu, Himachal Pradesh, marking the beginning of a challenging ascent towards Leh. Throughout their journey, the cyclists navigated some of the world’s most daunting mountain passes, including Rohtang Pass (3,978 m), Baralacha La (4,890 m), and Khardung La (5,359 m), one of the highest motorable roads globally.

The team was later joined by Satyam Singh, a spirited cyclist from Leh, who brought additional enthusiasm to the expedition. Despite facing harsh weather conditions and navigating the treacherous high-altitude terrain, the cyclists remained steadfast in their mission. Their route took them through notable locations such as Keylong, Jispa, Sarchu, Pangong Lake, and the historically significant regions of Kargil and Drass.

At Drass, the team paid homage to the 1999 Kargil War heroes at the Dras War Memorial, where they shared their journey and underscored the historical importance of the region. Their journey also took them through the strategic Zojila Pass, linking the Kashmir Valley with Ladakh. The expedition combined cycling and trekking, allowing the team to adapt to the diverse and challenging terrain.

Throughout the journey, the cyclists made stops at roadside dhabas, gathering spots, and historical sites, where they engaged with locals and travelers alike. They promoted eco-friendly practices, particularly the reduction of plastic waste, and garnered support for their message of environmental responsibility. The customized attire and flag bearing the Tripura Tourism logo became a symbol of pride and cultural heritage, earning widespread admiration.

The cyclists, all members of the Agartala Cycloholics Foundation—a cycling community based in Agartala, Tripura—have not only demonstrated their adventurous spirit but also their unwavering commitment to a cause that resonates across the nation. By championing sustainable practices and raising awareness about the harmful impact of plastic waste, they have inspired many to take similar actions in their own lives.

As the team nears the conclusion of their journey in Leh, they leave behind more than just a trail—they leave behind a movement. Their dedication to a cleaner, greener India serves as a beacon of hope for a sustainable future, encouraging everyone they encounter to join in the effort to pedal towards positive change.