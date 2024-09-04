“We Will Not Take Body Of Late Ngangbam Surbala Until Government Meets Our Demands”: JAC Convenor

NET Web Desk

The Joint Action Committee (JAC) against the brutal killing of Ngangbam Surbala has vowed not to claim her body until their demands are met and acted upon by the government. Ngangbam Surbala, a 31-year-old resident of Phayeng Mamang Leikai, was tragically killed on September 1st in a drone bombing attack by Kuki militants in Koutruk. Her 8-year-old daughter sustained a bullet wound to her left hand during the attack.

Surbala’s body is currently at the mortuary at Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Imphal. The JAC, led by its convenor Ningthoujam Popilal, has put forth several demands, including an increase in the number of state forces in violence-prone areas, justice for the victim, and a thorough investigation to bring those responsible for the drone bombing to justice.

In a meeting held today at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat, the JAC presented their demands to Chief Minister N. Biren Singh. The Chief Minister assured them that the matter would be taken seriously and promised to take strict actions to prevent such incidents from recurring.

Following the meeting, Ningthoujam Popilal addressed the villagers, stating that the body of Ngangbam Surbala will only be taken for final rites once the government takes concrete actions on their demands. The JAC has made it clear that they will continue to press for justice until their demands are fully met.