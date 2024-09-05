Meghalaya Government Bans Controversial ‘Two-Finger Test’ For Rape Survivors

NET Web Desk

Shillong, Sept 5: The Meghalaya government has officially prohibited the use of the controversial ‘two-finger test’ to determine whether rape or sexual assault survivors are habituated to sexual intercourse.

The decision follows a Supreme Court directive that strongly condemned the practice, deeming it scientifically invalid and harmful to survivors’ dignity and rights.

A circular issued by the state’s Health and Family Welfare Department on June 27, 2024, prohibits the test and warns of disciplinary action for non-compliance.

The state government has mandated that all doctors and medical practitioners desist from conducting the test, threatening strict disciplinary action for violations.

The move emphasizes the importance of compassionate and respectful care for sexual assault survivors, including psychological support and counseling services.