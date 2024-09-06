Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu Meets Dalai Lama In Mcleodganj

NET Web Desk

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu met with the Dalai Lama on Friday, joining special prayers for the spiritual leader’s long life. The Dalai Lama is expected to join the prayers on Saturday.

CM Khandu reported an improvement in the Dalai Lama’s health and extended an invitation for him to visit Arunachal Pradesh, which was accepted.

Meanwhile, MP Tapir Gao urged the 17th Karmapa, Urgyen Trinley Dorjee, to return to India and oversee his institution for the well-being of Buddhism and Tibetans. The Karmapa left India in 2017 and has since taken Dominican Republic citizenship.

MP Gao, CM Khandu, and other leaders visited the Gyuto Tantrik Monastery in Dharamshala, expressing a strong desire for the Karmapa’s return. The 17th Karmapa met the Dalai Lama in Zurich, Switzerland, on August 25, marking their first meeting since the Karmapa left India.

MP Gao emphasized the importance of the Karmapa’s return, stating, “He should return to India, to Dharamshala, and look after this institution for the well-being of Buddhism and Tibetans in India, and spread a message of peace and tranquility worldwide.”