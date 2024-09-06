COCOMI Organizes Statewide Human Chain Protest, Expresses Discontent Over Government’s Handling Of Conflict

NET Web Desk

The Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) organized a massive statewide human chain protest today, expressing deep dissatisfaction with the government’s approach to resolving the ongoing conflicts in the region. Major markets were shut down, and the streets wore a deserted look as school and college students, as well as office employees, participated in the protest, forming human chains across various locations.

The protest follows COCOMI’s five-day ultimatum issued yesterday to central forces deployed in Manipur, demanding stringent action against Kuki militants responsible for the September 1 drone bomb attack in Koutruk village. The attack claimed the life of a 31-year-old woman and left several others injured.

COCOMI has warned that if no significant action is taken by the deadline, they, along with the people, will escalate their protests, including efforts to withdraw central forces from the state.