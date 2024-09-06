Tripura Opposition MLAs Protest Minister’s Speech; BJP Activists Respond with Black Flag Demonstrations

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, September 06, 2024: In a day marked by escalating political tensions, opposition MLAs in Tripura displayed black flags inside the Assembly to protest against Minister Sudhangshu Das’ controversial and allegedly communal remarks. The protest took place earlier on Friday morning was a direct response to the minister’s provocative speech that has sparked a statewide uproar.

As opposition members voiced their disapproval, BJP activists swiftly organized their own counter-protests, rallying in front of key opposition leaders’ residences and displaying black flags in support of Das.

The controversy stems from Minister Das’ remarks on social media, which many have criticized as inflammatory and divisive. According to reports, Das’ comments were seen as targeting religious minorities, prompting the CPI(M) and other opposition parties to condemn the statements strongly.

“The minister’s comments are a direct attack on communal harmony in the state,” said a CPI(M) spokesperson. “Such remarks can only encourage those who seek to divide our society along religious lines. We call upon the Chief Minister and the police administration to take swift and appropriate action against Minister Das.”

The CPI(M) State Secretariat, in a formal statement, urged the government to address the issue. They called for measures to prevent the escalation of communal tensions. “This is not just a matter of political rhetoric; it has far-reaching consequences for the peace and unity of our state,” the statement read.

In response to this backlash, BJP activists organized protests outside the official residences of key opposition leaders, including Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman and CPI(M) State Secretary Jitendra Chaudhury. The activists carried black flags and chanted slogans in defense of Minister Das.

One BJP leader, speaking to the media, said, “Minister Das made a remark that has been unfairly politicized. The opposition was quick to criticize him, but where were they when Rahul Gandhi accused Hindus of violence? This is hypocrisy. If you want to live in India, you cannot afford to be anti-Hindu.”

This morning, BJP supporters gathered in front of Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman’s official residence, waving black flags to counter the ongoing protests in the Assembly. Similar scenes unfolded later in the day at the residence of CPI(M) leader and Leader of the Opposition Jitendra Chaudhury, where BJP workers continued their protest.

“Why is the opposition so selective in their outrage?” questioned a senior BJP member. “They protest against Sudhangshu Das for expressing his views, but remain silent on comments that insult Hindu sentiments. This double standard is what we are protesting against today.”

As the political unrest intensifies, both sides are showing no signs of backing down, with more protests expected in the coming days. Minister Das has yet to issue a formal statement on the matter, while the opposition continues to demand action against him. The state government has not commented on the calls for intervention, though it remains to be seen how the situation will unfold.