India-Bangladesh Border Fencing Error Displaces 82 Families In Meghalaya

NET Web Desk

Shillong, September 7: A critical error in the Indo-Bangladesh border fencing construction has resulted in the displacement of at least 82 families in Meghalaya to the “no man’s zone”, according to Cabinet Minister and local MLA Rakkam Sangma.

Sangma alleged that the fencing was not built according to norms, with most of it constructed beyond the stipulated 150 yards from the zero line, resulting in Indian land being inadvertently ceded to Bangladesh.

The Minister has promised to take up the matter with the Home Ministry to ensure the relocation of the affected families, who fear being mistakenly identified as Bangladeshis.

The incident highlights the ongoing challenges in securing the 443km Indo-Bangla border in Meghalaya, with a significant portion still unfenced.