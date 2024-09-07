Manipur Police To Deploy Advanced Anti-Drone System

NET Web Desk

Imphal, Sept 7: Manipur Police have introduced an advanced Anti-Drone System to neutralize the threat posed by rogue drones in the aftermath of the series of deadly attacks by Kuki militants in Koutruk and Moirang. This move is aimed at bolstering the state’s defense against increasingly sophisticated militant assaults, which have caused casualties and unrest in several areas.

During a press conference today, IGP (Intelligence) Kabib K confirmed that the state police are implementing swift measures to counter these attacks. The militants, he noted, have been using advanced weaponry such as drones and long-range rockets to target remote regions.

Kabib K further discussed an incident from the previous day, when militants fired long-range rockets into Moirang Khoiru Leikai, killing 78-year-old RK Rabei and injuring six others. Local volunteers and villagers quickly mobilized in response to the attack, prompting a strong reaction from security forces. Military helicopters were deployed for aerial surveillance, and senior officers, including the Inspector General and DIGP, oversaw the operation. By evening, security forces had restored order in the area, and combined forces were stationed in hill regions to prevent further assaults.

On the evening of September 6, a mob attempted to loot arms from the 7th MR in Khabeisoi and the 2nd MR in Imphal. Security forces dispersed the crowd using tear gas and warning shots, although damage was caused to some vehicles. During the incident, reinforcements returning from the 7th MR came under fire, resulting in injuries to two police officers—Inspector Kh. Henery, OC-CDO/IE, and Constable Issac Gangmei—who were later treated at Shija Hospital.

IGP Kabib K emphasized the ongoing security measures, including the deployment of anti-drone systems, heightened military surveillance, and additional security forces in vulnerable areas. He also urged the public to exercise caution on social media, revealing that a monitoring cell has been established to track individuals inciting violence. Combing operations in suspected militant hideouts are being carried out to prevent further attacks.