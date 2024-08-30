Successful Orthopaedic Surgery of Interlocking Nailing of Femur by Using C-ARM Machine at Tripura’s Dhalai District Hospital

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, August 30, 2024: In a remarkable display of dedication and compassion, the doctors at Tripura’s Dhalai District Hospital have once again proven their commitment to serving the community by successfully performing a complex surgical procedure. This achievement not only highlights the advancements in medical services within the district but also underscores the humanitarian approach adopted by the healthcare professionals working tirelessly at this facility.

On August 28th, a team of orthopedic specialists led by Dr. Arup Das and Dr. Rajkumar Debbarma performed a groundbreaking interlocking nailing operation on Benu Munda, a patient with a fractured femur. The surgery was made possible through the use of a C-ARM machine, a crucial piece of equipment provided by the State Health Department last year. “This machine has been a game-changer for us,” stated Dr. Arup Das. “Without it, performing such a complex operation in a district hospital would have been nearly impossible.”

The situation was further complicated by the fact that Benu Munda had no immediate family to assist him during his hospitalization. Recognizing the urgency, Dr. Das and Dr. Debbarma took it upon themselves to arrange everything needed for the surgery. “When we saw that there was no one to support him, we knew we had to step in,” said Dr. Debbarma. Their efforts were supported by Dipankar Saha and Deepjoy Dhar, duty workers from the National Health Mission (NHM), who played a pivotal role in bringing the C-ARM machine to the hospital.

In addition to the medical team’s efforts, the local Yuva Sangha Club provided invaluable support by donating blood and volunteering as attendants for the patient. Dr. Das expressed his gratitude, noting that “the success of this operation was not just due to the medical team, but also to the community’s willingness to come together and help.”

The successful operation marks a significant milestone for Dhalai District Hospital, where such a complex procedure was performed for the first time. Neurologists Dr. Indrajit Das and Dr. Mahasweta Das also contributed to the success of the operation, ensuring that the patient is now recovering well.

Dr. Bidhan Bhowmik, the Medical Superintendent of Dhalai District Hospital, praised the team for their initiative and dedication. “Our doctors went above and beyond to ensure that this operation was successful,” he said. Dr. Bhowmik also extended his thanks to the NHM staff and former District Magistrate Dr. Siddharth Shib Jaiswal, whose efforts were instrumental in acquiring the C-ARM machine for the hospital. “It was Dr. Jaiswal’s initiative that made it possible for us to perform such complex surgeries,” he added.

The Dhalai District Hospital has been a beacon of hope for the residents of the district for the past five years, consistently providing essential healthcare services. The recent operation is a testament to the hospital’s ongoing commitment to improving the health and well-being of its community. The doctors’ humanitarian approach has set a new standard, earning them the respect and admiration of patients and their families alike.

If this level of dedication and compassion is replicated across the state, it could significantly enhance the public’s trust and confidence in the healthcare system.