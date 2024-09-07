Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Sikkim: DDMA Hosts Orientation Meeting For Earthquake And GLOF Mock Exercises

Posted in Featured, Northeast, Sikkim
NET Web Desk

Gangtok, Sept 7: The District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), in collaboration with the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), held an orientation and coordination meeting to prepare for mock exercises on earthquake and Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) scenarios. The meeting aimed to assess the district’s preparedness for these specific disaster scenarios.

Senior officials, including Dr TN Gyatsho, Sr SP Namchi, and Tirsang Tamang, ADC Namchi, emphasized the importance of stakeholder coordination, public awareness, and first responder preparedness. The meeting also finalized staging areas for the mock exercises, scheduled for September 12, 2024.

The district-level mock drill will test the response to earthquake and GLOF scenarios, ensuring that officials and residents are equipped to handle such disasters. With the meeting’s success, Namchi district is one step closer to being disaster-ready.

