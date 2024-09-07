Tripura CM Dr Manik Saha Lauds Women Entrepreneurs at Ganesha Festival: Tripura Santiniketan Medical College’s Role Praised

NET Web Desk

Agartala, September 07, 2024: In a significant move towards promoting women’s financial independence, Tripura’s Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha, praised the initiative aimed at creating women entrepreneurs. This commendation came during the Ganesha Festival organized by the Ganapati Social Society in Agartala, where various stalls were set up to spread awareness on topics such as women entrepreneurship, health hubs, and positive messages.

The event took place in front of Rabindra Shatabarshiki Bhavan saw the presence of several dignitaries including Rajya Sabha MP Rajib Bhattacharya, Agartala Municipal Corporation’s Mayor & MLA Dipak Majumdar and gold medalist gymnast Dipa Karmakar. The Chief Minister accompanied by the dignitaries visited the stalls on Friday night engaging with participants and appreciating their efforts. Special souvenirs and saplings were presented to the dignitaries as tokens of appreciation.

Highlighting the government’s commitment to women’s self-empowerment, Prof. Dr. Saha stated, “Various schemes have been implemented by the government to empower women economically. This initiative to develop women entrepreneurs is a dynamic step towards making women from all levels financially independent.”

President of Tripura Santiniketan Medical College (TSMC) Malay Pit shared insights into the program. “With the encouragement and support of the state government, we have embarked on a mission to develop 500 women as entrepreneurs. Through these successful women entrepreneurs, we aim to make 5,000 more women economically independent. This will significantly contribute to the development of social and human resources,” Pit explained. He further mentioned that over a hundred women have already joined the program.

The festival also featured stalls showcasing products by enterprising women entrepreneurs, available for display and sale. The Chief Minister, after interacting with the participants, lauded the initiative for its timely and positive impact on society. “This platform, named Positive Message, aims to foster a positive mentality among everyone in society and contribute to the overall development of human resources,” he remarked.

Pit also highlighted several development-oriented plans in Tripura, emphasizing the focus on education and health. “We have adopted several concrete plans for the development of education and health. A digital university is planned to be developed soon, with the cooperation and consent of the state government, to bring education and health services to every corner,” he said, expressing hope that the outline of this project would be prepared soon with the state government’s assistance.

The Ganesha Festival, with its focus on women entrepreneurship and positive societal messages, marks a significant step towards the holistic development of Tripura, fostering an environment of growth and empowerment.