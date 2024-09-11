Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Slams Rahul Gandhi Over Reservation Remarks

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, Sept 11: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has strongly criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s stance on reservations, calling it a reflection of the Gandhi family’s long-standing views. Sarma accused Gandhi of reiterating the failed advocacy of Pandit Nehru and Rajiv Gandhi.

Sarma also alleged that the Congress has aligned with “Islamists and anti-India forces” after three consecutive Lok Sabha defeats, seeking to destabilize the nation to counter Prime Minister Modi electorally. He warned that such attempts must be firmly condemned to protect India’s core values.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had earlier criticized Gandhi’s remarks on scrapping reservations, assuring that the BJP would maintain reservations and protect national security.