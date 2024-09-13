Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Meghalaya: Former KHADC CEM Latiplang Kharkongor Passes Away

NET Web Desk

Shillong, Sept 13: In a tragic loss for the political fraternity, Latiplang Kharkongor, incumbent MDC of Nongthymmai and former Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC), breathed his last at Civil Hospital, Shillong, on Thursday.

Kharkongor, a five-time MDC, had been battling a long-term illness and was admitted to the hospital after returning from Delhi for medical treatment.

During his tenure as CEM from November 2019 to February 7, 2020, Kharkongor worked tirelessly for the betterment of his constituents. His passing has sent shockwaves through the community, and his legacy will be deeply missed.

