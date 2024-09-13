Tripura Electricity Corporation Takes Over Customer Service from FEDCO Amid Complaints

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, September 13, 2024: In a significant move aimed at enhancing customer service, the Tripura State Electricity Corporation Limited (TSECL) has officially taken over all responsibilities previously managed by the private sector company FEDCO. This decision, effective from 11 AM on Friday, was announced through a formal notification issued by TSECL authorities.

The decision to transition the management of customer service and bill collection from FEDCO to TSECL was driven by continuous complaints from customers. TSECL officials emphasized that this change is part of a broader initiative to make the customer service sector more people-oriented and efficient.

Until now, FEDCO was responsible for handling customer service and bill collection in several key areas under TSECL’s jurisdiction. These areas include: Ambassa, Gandacherra, Chawmanu, and Manu Sub-Divisions of Dhalai Circle; Mohanpur, Hejamara, Bamutia, and Lefunga Sub-Divisions under Agartala Circle No. 2; and Sabroom and Satchand Sub-Divisions of South Tripura Circle.

Starting from 11 AM on Friday, TSECL has assumed full responsibility for these services, aiming to deliver electricity services more swiftly and effectively to the public. The authorities have assured that TSECL will now handle all aspects of customer service, including bill payment and collection, directly.

The official notification also urged all electricity consumers to refrain from engaging in any transactions, bill deposits, or other official connections with FEDCO from Friday onwards. TSECL has appealed to consumers to direct all their service-related queries and transactions to TSECL offices to ensure a smooth transition and improved service experience.

This strategic move by TSECL is expected to address the grievances of electricity consumers and enhance the overall efficiency of service delivery in the state. The authorities are optimistic that this change will lead to a more responsive and customer-friendly electricity service in Tripura.