Tipra Motha Party Supremo Calls For Peace In Manipur

Tipra Motha Party (TMP) supremo Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma has called for peace in Manipur following a recent surge in ethnic violence. The violence erupted after the brutal killings of a 60-year-old woman and a child on November 7.

In a video message shared on social media platform ‘X’, Debbarma strongly condemned the violence, including the murder and sexual assault, and emphasized his commitment to denouncing such acts. “I will not remain silent in the face of violence,” he said, recalling his previous condemnation of similar incidents, including the rape and public humiliation of two Kuki women last year. Debbarma also addressed critics who suggested he stay silent due to his political alliances, reiterating that his stance against violence is rooted in moral principles, not political considerations.

