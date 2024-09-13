Tuberculosis Screening Camp Held At Raj Bhavan, Meghalaya

NET Web Desk

Shillong, Sept 13: A comprehensive tuberculosis (TB) screening camp was organized at the Raj Bhavan premises in Meghalaya, aiming for early detection and prevention. The event assessed 65 individuals, collecting sputum samples and conducting X-ray examinations. Beyond diagnosis, the camp served as a platform for community engagement under the Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat initiative.

Governor CH Vijayashankar distributed nutritional support to paediatric TB patients and pledged to support 17 patients over six months. The programme addressed TB stigma and misconceptions, encouraging donations and support through the Nikshay Mitra platform.

The Governor interacted with patients and families, offering encouragement and emphasizing education’s importance. He assured support for a young patient to return to school, stating, “No child should miss education due to illnesses.”

The initiative aims to inspire more donors and support TB patients, highlighting early detection, proper care, and unity in the fight against the disease.