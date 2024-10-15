NLFT Leader Confirms Indian Government’s Promise to Implement Peace Pact Within Four Years

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

A senior leader of the banned National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) on Tuesday revealed that the Government of India has committed to fully implementing the recently signed peace agreement within the next four years. Speaking at the Agartala Press Club, Prasenjit Tripura, the leader of the NLFT faction, stated, “The Government of India has assured that the memorandum of settlement will be implemented within the next four years. Four factions were involved in the peace negotiations that successfully brought an end to insurgency in Tripura. A Joint Working Group (JWG) will be formed to oversee the remaining processes.”

Addressing queries about further developments, Tripura explained, “Currently, due to ongoing festivities, there hasn’t been much movement on the matter. However, we expect to receive an official invitation soon for the formation of the committee. From what I understand, the process of screening the cadres is ongoing, and once that is completed, talks will resume.”

Formed in 1989, the NLFT, alongside the All Tripura Tiger Force (ATTF), had been a major rebel group involved in insurgent activities such as killings, extortion, and ambushes on security forces. After 35 years of armed struggle, the remaining factions of both the NLFT and ATTF signed a memorandum of settlement on September 4, 2024, marking the end of their insurgency.

In a formal declaration, the NLFT faction announced its complete disassociation from criminal activities. “As of today, we officially declare that our group will not engage in any illegal activities such as extortion or kidnappings. Anyone using our name for such purposes should be punished in accordance with the law,” Prasenjit Tripura added.

Earlier, the NLFT (BM) faction and the ATTF had also issued similar statements, renouncing all forms of illegal activities. According to the peace agreement, surrendered cadres will receive a cash deposit and monthly allowance for a specified period. A formal arms-laying ceremony took place on September 24, 2024, at Jampuijala, signifying the end of their insurgent activities.