WII Scientist To Tag Amur Falcons In Manipur To Study Migratory Patterns

NET Web Desk

A senior scientist from the Wildlife Institute of India (WII) is set to arrive in Manipur’s Tamenglong district in early November to tag Amur falcons with satellite transmitters, the Waari Singbul Network, a Manipur-based media agency, reported.

Dr. Suresh Kumar, designated as “Scientist-F” at WII, Dehradun, will lead the initiative with transmitters imported from the United Kingdom to study the migratory routes of these long-distance travelers.

The arrival of Amur falcons, locally known as “Akhuaipuina,” has again seen large numbers flock to the forested district. Slightly smaller than a pigeon, these migratory birds come from Northern China and Southeastern Siberia, stopping in Manipur en route to Africa.

“After selecting a few falcons and assessing their health, we will tag two of the healthiest birds,” Dr. Suresh stated. The transmitters, expected to last a year, will allow the WII team to track the falcons’ entire migratory cycle. A previous tagging in 2018 revealed that one female falcon flew non-stop for over five days, covering 5,700 kilometers to reach Somalia.

In addition to the tagging, local conservation efforts have been bolstered in Tamenglong. The district’s Divisional Forest Officer, Kh Hitler Singh, shared that this year’s Amur Falcon Festival, set for early November, will continue spreading awareness on falcon protection. The district administration has banned air guns to prevent hunting, with villagers required to deposit their weapons.

These efforts, supported by local NGOs and wildlife enthusiasts, have significantly reduced hunting incidents, allowing the Amur falcons to thrive. An initial population survey conducted last year at Chiuluan bamboo forest, near the Barak River, estimated around 141,274 falcons in the area.

As the skies over Tamenglong once again fill with the winged guests, the district welcomes the return of Amur falcons with hopes for continued conservation success.