Rain Havoc: Tripura Government Shuts Schools & Colleges Amid Heavy Downpour

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, August 21, 2024: Tripura Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha announced Wednesday morning via social media that all schools in the state will remain closed on August 21st and 22nd due to ongoing heavy rainfall and adverse weather conditions. Additionally, all colleges will be closed on August 21st.

In his statement, the Chief Minister urged students, teachers, and staff to prioritize their safety and adhere to the government’s instructions during this period. The decision was taken in light of the current situation to ensure the well-being of everyone involved.