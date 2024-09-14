One Killed, Two Injured In Assam Ethanol Plant Accident

NET Web Desk

Tragedy struck at an under-construction ethanol plant in Sipajhar, Darrang, Assam, on Saturday morning, resulting in the death of one worker and injuring two others.

The deceased, Sariful Islam, and injured workers, Osman Ghani and Nizam Uddin, fell from a 75-foot construction structure due to alleged lack of safety measures.

Onsite workers claimed no company officials or senior supervisors were present during the accident. They attributed the incident to inadequate safety provisions and delayed medical attention.