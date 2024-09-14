Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

One Killed, Two Injured In Assam Ethanol Plant Accident

No Comments
Posted in Assam, Featured, Northeast
NET Web Desk

Tragedy struck at an under-construction ethanol plant in Sipajhar, Darrang, Assam, on Saturday morning, resulting in the death of one worker and injuring two others.

The deceased, Sariful Islam, and injured workers, Osman Ghani and Nizam Uddin, fell from a 75-foot construction structure due to alleged lack of safety measures.

Onsite workers claimed no company officials or senior supervisors were present during the accident. They attributed the incident to inadequate safety provisions and delayed medical attention.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Fill out this field
Fill out this field
Please enter a valid email address.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles
Related News