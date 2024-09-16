Arunachal Pradesh: Tang Festival Celebrates Sartang Community’s Rich Culture And Traditions

NET Web Desk

Itanagar, Sept 16: The 8th Tang Festival was held at the General Ground in Khoina, West Kameng District, showcasing the vibrant culture and traditions of the Sartang community. MLA Tseten Chombay graced the occasion as the Chief Guest, accompanied by Guest of Honour MLA Tenzin Nyima Glow.

Sartangs, one of the smallest tribe of Arunachal Pradesh with about 3000 population, follow Buddhism with animistic practices where Salari village is their hub.

The festival featured mesmerizing dances, a fashion show of traditional attire, and exhibition stalls displaying unique traditional materials. Local priests performed time-honored rituals, adding a spiritual essence to the occasion.

In his address, Chombay emphasized the importance of preserving the community’s culture and traditions, commending the organizers and expressing admiration for the community’s efforts. The event was attended by senior dignitaries, including ZPC Karma Dorjee Thongdok, DC Akriti Sagar, and SP Sudhanshu Dhama.

Tang Festival is celebrated among the Sartang Community of West Kameng District of Arunachal Pradesh. It is one of the major festivals celebrated by the community during the month of September.