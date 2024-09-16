Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Assam Rifles Seized Heroin Worth Over Rs 1.9 Crore In Mizoram

NET Web Desk

In a major crackdown on drug trafficking, Assam Rifles personnel have seized 276 grams of heroin worth over Rs 1.9 crore in two separate operations in east Mizoram’s Champhai district.

In the first operation at Melbuk village, Assam Rifles seized 129 grams of heroin worth over Rs 90 lakh.

In the second operation at Zokhawthar on the Mizoram-Myanmar border, personnel seized 147 grams of heroin worth over Rs 1 crore.

In a separate incident, Mizoram police seized 592 grams of heroin worth Rs 17 lakh from a 41-year-old Myanmar national at Keifang in Saitual district.

